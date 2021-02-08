Williams compiled two rushes for five yards and a pair of receptions on seven targets in Super Bowl LV versus the Buccaneers.

It was a rough night all around for the Chiefs' passing attack and Williams was no exception to the rule. On a positive note, Williams turned in a season-high target count in the biggest game of the year, though a lot of the designed screens were read well by the Tampa Bay defense and resulted in grounded balls. The 25-year-old back enters the offseason as a restricted free agent, so the Chiefs will have the final say on whether or not he's in a Kansas City uniform next season.