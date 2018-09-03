Williams has made the Chiefs' 53-man roster, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

Williams spent his collegiate seasons working behind Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice, so he never really got an opportunity to showcase his talent. That changed this preseason and he impressed the brass enough to stick around over Kerwynn Williams and Charcandrick West. He'll remain a depth option at running back in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories