Williams logged only nine offensive snaps in Week 8 versus the Packers, racking up just two carries for 10 yards.

Williams has seemingly fallen well beyond the other two backs at this point in the snaps race, seeing his lowest offensive snap percentage (15) since he played just seven percent of them in Week 2 versus Oakland. He doesn't exactly hold handcuff stash value in many leagues either, as it would likely take absences from both Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy for Williams to see a dramatic rise in usage.