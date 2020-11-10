Williams hauled in his only target in Sunday's game versus Carolina.
Despite seeing the field for double-digit snaps (18) for the first time since Week 6, Williams was unable to piece together much of a noteworthy stat line. That's not too surprising given that most of his work comes on passing downs and the Chiefs have a number of star targets in that department who will get looked to first. It's certainly a positive sign but Williams still remains third on the running back depth chart behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell for consistent running back reps.