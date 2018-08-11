Williams rushed six times for 16 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the Falcons.

Williams faces a tough challenge to make the 53-man roster with numerous backs -- all more experienced -- are also vying for a limited number of spots allotted to running backs. The coaching staff will likely want to get a long look at the borderline guys in the first couple of weeks before they have to begin making cuts.

