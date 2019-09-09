Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Special teams only in opener
Williams didn't take any offensive snaps but served on six special teams plays in Sunday's opener against the Jaguars.
Williams sits behind two veterans and a promising rookie on the depth chart, entrenching his role as primarily a special teams contributor and running back depth. Barring an injury or two at the position, it's unlikely he will capture a significant offensive role in 2019.
