Williams signed a one-year contract worth up to $2.13 million to remain with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope of the Belleville News-Democrat report.

The contract includes $930,000 in guaranteed money. Williams took on a larger role in the playoffs last season with injuries bothering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but Edwards-Helaire and Damien Williams -- who's expected to return after sitting out last season -- are both safe bets to open above Darrel on the depth chart.