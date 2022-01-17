Williams (toe) had just one carry for four yards and was not targeted in the passing game in a 42-21 win over the Steelers.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) missed his third straight contest, but it was Jerick McKinnon taking over lead-back duties over the expected Williams. Perhaps the 26-year-old was not as ready to play as pre-game reports out of Kansas City's camp indicated, resulting in a underwhelming fantasy showing. The status of CEH is still uncertain for next round's tilt against the Bills, but McKinnon is the hot hand amongst the remaining backfield options for the Chiefs.