Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Suits up Sunday
Williams (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
He and Charcandrick West are thus in line to work in complementary roles behind Damien Williams on Sunday, with Spencer Ware (hamstring) inactive once again.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Week 17 status in question•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Appears healthy for Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Injures hamstring•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Minimal offensive contributions•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Inactive for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...