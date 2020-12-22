Williams carried the rock just three times for five yards during Sunday's game against New Orleans.

Williams could be in line for a slightly heightened role over the last pair of weeks with Clyde Edwards-Helaire expected to miss out due to a high-ankle sprain. Le'Veon Bell should be set to handle most of the work, but Williams now slots in as the primary backup, which should carry an increased role as well. It's worth noting that even when Edwards-Helaire missed Week 13 versus the Broncos, Williams managed just six carries for 38 yards and a catch for another five, so there may not be a ton of fantasy upside on his end.