Wiliams rushed twice for six yards and reeled in his only target Sunday against the Titans.

Williams served as the team's No. 2 back Sunday with LeSean McCoy serving as a healthy scratch for maintenance purposes. The second-year back saw his snaps rise eight from the previous week as a result, rising from 11 in Week 9 to 17 on Sunday. If McCoy is cleared to return next week, Williams should settle back into the third-string role.