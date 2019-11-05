Play

Williams ran just once for one yard Sunday against the Vikings.

Williams was also targeted once in the contest, but he failed to haul it in and finished the day with a grand total of one yard. While he did see a two-snap uptick in playing time to reach double digits again, the second-year back remains stuck behind both Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy on the depth chart.

