Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Turns heads in preseason finale
Williams rushed 11 times for 41 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers. He also secured all three of his targets for an additional 19 yards and a touchdown.
Williams gave the Chiefs very good reason to keep him on the team ahead of Saturday's roster cuts. In fact, Williams looked like he might even be the second-best running back on the team, particularly after showing his impressive chops as a receiver. However, one needs to account for the fact that Williams was playing against depth-caliber competition Thursday, as both teams held out the majority of their starters.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...
-
Latest auction results
With 100 fictional dollars to spend, our crew built rosters in our final auction of the summer,...
-
No. 2 WR: Smith-Schuster vs. Robinson
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of JuJu Smith-Schuster...