Williams rushed 11 times for 41 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers. He also secured all three of his targets for an additional 19 yards and a touchdown.

Williams gave the Chiefs very good reason to keep him on the team ahead of Saturday's roster cuts. In fact, Williams looked like he might even be the second-best running back on the team, particularly after showing his impressive chops as a receiver. However, one needs to account for the fact that Williams was playing against depth-caliber competition Thursday, as both teams held out the majority of their starters.