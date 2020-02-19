Williams (hamstring) has one season remaining on his three-year rookie contract before becoming a restricted free agent in 2020.

Williams ended the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury but improved in his second season as a pro. In addition to racking up four combined (rushing and receiving) touchdowns, Williams compiled 141 rushing yards on 41 carries (3.4 YPC) and 15 grabs on 19 targets for 167 yards (11.1). He will likely return in a similar depth role next season with both Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson presumably on the roster again.