Williams (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. "Darrel's injury, he had a hamstring and that didn't look very good," coach Andy Reid said Monday. "So, there's probably a pretty good chance he doesn't play."

Williams suffered a non-contact injury during the third quarter of Sunday's 40-9 win over Oakland, finishing with six carries for 13 yards and one catch for a three-yard touchdown. LeSean McCoy scored his own TD shortly after Williams left the game, and Darwin Thompson then took over in garbage time with an 11-44-1 rushing line that all came on one drive in the fourth quarter. With Damien Williams (ribs) also ailing, the Chiefs signed Spencer Ware on Tuesday to add some depth behind McCoy and Thompson. It isn't clear if Damien will be available this week.