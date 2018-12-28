Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Raiders.

Williams made an abbreviated exit last Sunday at Seattle due to a hamstring injury. Although he proceeded to practice in full Wednesday through Friday, the Chiefs opted to place a "questionable" tag on the reserve running back. Spencer Ware (hamstring) is in the exact same boat as he attempts to return from a two-game absence. If Ware is active, he could take on the largest share of the work given to the backfield, leaving the Williamses (also, Damien) the occasional touch.

