Williams rushed 13 times for 78 yards and caught all four of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Browns in the AFC divisional round.

Williams worked as the lead back with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) inactive, as Le'Veon Bell had just two carries and two targets. The third-year pro out of LSU made a pair of pivotal second-half plays, taking a toss 12 yards on 4th-and-1 to set up a third-quarter field goal and later gaining five yards on a 3rd-and-4 swing pass to help the Chiefs run out the clock in the fourth. Even if Edwards-Helaire returns for next week's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, Williams has likely earned himself a substantial role in Kansas City's backfield for that contest.