Williams is emerging as the primary backup to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Early reports out of Chiefs training camp suggested DeAndre Washington might handle the role, but it's apparently been Williams subbing in for more work with the first-team offense. In addition to the benefit of experience in Andy Reid's offense, Williams reportedly has been the best blocker in practice, and he also has a history of handling some work in short-yardage situations and on passing downs. Of course, a role as the No. 2 back doesn't necessarily mean Williams would take on large workloads in the event of an Edwards-Helaire injury, as the Chiefs might instead opt for a committee.