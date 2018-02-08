Chiefs' Darrelle Revis: Let go by Kansas City
The Chiefs released Revis on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
One of several veterans cut loose by the Jets last offseason, Revis remained unsigned until early December, when the Chiefs inked him to a two-year deal. Revis appeared in five regular-season contests for the Chiefs and didn't provide the upgrade in the secondary the team was banking on, accruing 11 tackles, two pass breakups and no interceptions in those contests. With the 32-year-old on the downside of his career and guaranteed $8.8 million if he were to remain on the roster by March 19, Kansas City elected to release Revis in order to preserve some cap space. Revis' dismissal paves the way for Kendall Fuller, who the Chiefs acquired earlier this offseason in a that sent quarterback Alex Smith to Washington, to open the upcoming season in a starting role.
