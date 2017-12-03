Revis will be active for Sunday's game against the Jets in what will mark his Chiefs debut, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After failing to find a home in free agency this offseason, Revis signed with Kansas City on Nov. 22, but sat out last week's loss to the Bills while he was still getting his conditioning in order. Now that he's had an opportunity to get more practice time under his belt, Revis will suit up for the first time in 2017 against one of his former teams. Though he may not start in the contest, Revis is expected to be a fixture in the Chiefs' cornerback rotation.