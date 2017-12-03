Chiefs' Darrelle Revis: Set to make Kansas City debut Sunday
Revis will be active for Sunday's game against the Jets in what will mark his Chiefs debut, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After failing to find a home in free agency this offseason, Revis signed with Kansas City on Nov. 22, but sat out last week's loss to the Bills while he was still getting his conditioning in order. Now that he's had an opportunity to get more practice time under his belt, Revis will suit up for the first time in 2017 against one of his former teams. Though he may not start in the contest, Revis is expected to be a fixture in the Chiefs' cornerback rotation.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...