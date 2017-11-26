Revis won't play Sunday against the Bills as there wasn't enough time to prepare, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Revis was just signed on Wednesday which didn't allot enough time to get ready for Sunday's game. The 32-year-old is being brought in as an effort to re-invigorate the Chiefs' 28th-ranked pass defense. He was a solid asset for the Jets in 2016, accruing 53 tackles (43 solo) five pass breakups and one pick. His next chance to play will be in Week 13 against his former team, the Jets.