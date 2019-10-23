Chiefs' Darron Lee: Feeling ill
Lee (illness) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
This shouldn't be an issue as long as Lee can get back onto the field by Friday's practice. Regardless, the team's starting linebackers are fully healthy, so his absence would only hurt the depth, in which Dorian O'Daniel stands to be the main beneficiary if Lee is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...