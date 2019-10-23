Play

Lee (illness) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

This shouldn't be an issue as long as Lee can get back onto the field by Friday's practice. Regardless, the team's starting linebackers are fully healthy, so his absence would only hurt the depth, in which Dorian O'Daniel stands to be the main beneficiary if Lee is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories