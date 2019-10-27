Lee (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Packers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Lee battled a sickness through the practice week, but he's ready for this prime-time matchup. The fourth-year pro's snap share can be flaky, as he works mainly as a reserve behind Anthony Hitchens and Damien Wilson while also picking up ample playing time on special teams. Lee has 23 tackles over seven games in this role.