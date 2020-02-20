Play

Lee notched 31 tackles (22 solo) across 16 regular-season games in 2019.

Lee averaged 80 tackles per season for the Jets from 2016-18, but he was relegated to a depth role in his inaugural season with the Chiefs, logging a career-low 161 defensive snaps despite playing a full 16-game slate for the first time. He looks set for a similar reserve role in 2020.

