Chiefs' Darron Lee: Just 31 tackles in 2019
Lee notched 31 tackles (22 solo) across 16 regular-season games in 2019.
Lee averaged 80 tackles per season for the Jets from 2016-18, but he was relegated to a depth role in his inaugural season with the Chiefs, logging a career-low 161 defensive snaps despite playing a full 16-game slate for the first time. He looks set for a similar reserve role in 2020.
