The Jets agreed to trade Lee to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick in 2020, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Following the Jets' unwillingness to pick up Lee's fifth-year option, the team and interim general manager and head coach Adam Gase chose to ship Lee out. The 2016 first-round pick is coming off a career-low solo-sack year (43) last season. Lee is still on track to be a free agent in 2020, unless the Chiefs are willing to extend him a longer-term contract. For now, Lee is expected battle for snaps with a linebacking core that already features Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland.