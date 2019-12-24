Play

Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Back to reduced role

Thompson rushed just five times for 14 yards Sunday against the Bears.

Thompson's snap count took a major hit due to Damien Williams' return to the lineup. The rookie back saw the field on just six offensive snaps (nine percent), though he did get handed the ball on five of his six snaps. As long as Williams is healthy, Thompson shouldn't see the field very often.

