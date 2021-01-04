Thompson rushed 14 times for 45 yards and a touchdown, and caught all seven of his targets for 65 yards and another score in Sunday's 38-21 loss to the Chargers.

Thompson made the most of his opportunity to start with both Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and Le'Veon Bell (knee) not featuring Sunday. The second-year pro notched his first touchdown of the campaign with a one-yard rush during the second quarter, then hauled in an eight-yard pass to score in the fourth. Overall, Thompson led Kansas City in both rushing and receiving, showing good versatility to instill further confidence in himself should the Chiefs be short-handed in the backfield at all during the playoffs.