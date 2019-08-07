Thompson is among the running back vying for backup duties behind Damien Williams (hamstring), Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Thompson has received some sleeper hype this offseason, but he would need to beat out Carlos Hyde and Darrel Williams, who were both listed ahead of him on the team's initial depth chart, to fit into the backup role behind Damien Williams. Thompson hauled in 23 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his 153 carries for 1,044 yards and 14 scores, suggesting he could work in both facets of the game if called upon.