Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Chance to emerge

Thompson may work into the running back rotation with LeSean McCoy inactive in Week 10 against the Titans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

With McCoy a surprise healthy scratch, Damien Williams is likely set to emerge as the lead back for the team. However, Thompson could also be a beneficiary with an increased role in the offensive gameplan. The rookie has failed to appear for more than five offensive snaps in any game this season and has gained only 11 total yards in six contests.