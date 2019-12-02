Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Could see role expand

Coach Andy Reid suggested Monday that Thompson could be in line for additional playing time Week 14 against the Patriots with the statuses of Damien Williams (ribs) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) have yet to be determined, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

With Damien inactive for the Chiefs' Week 13 win over the Raiders and Darrel exiting the contest early, Thompson picked up his most extensive playing time to date. The rookie played 24 of the Chiefs' 67 offensive snaps (36 percent), finishing with 44 yards and his first career touchdown on 11 carries. Should the two Williamses remain sidelined in Week 14, the Chiefs could opt for a true timeshare with Thompson and LeSean McCoy, who also played 24 snaps versus Oakland and saw more passing-down work of the two backs.