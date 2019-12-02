Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Could see role expand
Coach Andy Reid suggested Monday that Thompson could be in line for additional playing time Week 14 against the Patriots with the statuses of Damien Williams (ribs) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) have yet to be determined, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
With Damien inactive for the Chiefs' Week 13 win over the Raiders and Darrel exiting the contest early, Thompson picked up his most extensive playing time to date. The rookie played 24 of the Chiefs' 67 offensive snaps (36 percent), finishing with 44 yards and his first career touchdown on 11 carries. Should the two Williamses remain sidelined in Week 14, the Chiefs could opt for a true timeshare with Thompson and LeSean McCoy, who also played 24 snaps versus Oakland and saw more passing-down work of the two backs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...