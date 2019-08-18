Thompson rushed four times for 30 yards, failed to bring in his only target and returned one kickoff for 22 yards in the Chiefs' 17-7 preseason loss to the Steelers on Saturday.

The rookie had been gaining momentum at practice in recent days, spending time with the first-team offense after making an impact with 51 total yards and a touchdown in the exhibition opener versus the Bengals last Saturday. Thompson couldn't find the end zone against Pittsburgh, but he was certainly impressive while averaging 7.5 yards on his four totes. The Chiefs' backup running back job battle is a spirited one, yet Thompson appears to increasingly be gaining a foothold with his first pair of preseason performances.