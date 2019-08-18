Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Efficient with limited touches
Thompson rushed four times for 30 yards, failed to bring in his only target and returned one kickoff for 22 yards in the Chiefs' 17-7 preseason loss to the Steelers on Saturday.
The rookie had been gaining momentum at practice in recent days, spending time with the first-team offense after making an impact with 51 total yards and a touchdown in the exhibition opener versus the Bengals last Saturday. Thompson couldn't find the end zone against Pittsburgh, but he was certainly impressive while averaging 7.5 yards on his four totes. The Chiefs' backup running back job battle is a spirited one, yet Thompson appears to increasingly be gaining a foothold with his first pair of preseason performances.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...