Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Expands involvement in Week 14

Thompson rushed four times for seven yards and caught four of his five targets for 36 yards Sunday versus the Patriots.

With Damien Williams (ribs) sidelined and Darrell Williams (hamstring) on injured reserve, Thompson has seen a drastic increase in his run, playing north of 20 snaps for the second straight week. The addition of Spencer Ware shallowed Thompson's fantasy upside, and the eventual return of Damien Williams (ribs) could detract further from his value.

