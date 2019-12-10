Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Expands involvement in Week 14
Thompson rushed four times for seven yards and caught four of his five targets for 36 yards Sunday versus the Patriots.
With Damien Williams (ribs) sidelined and Darrell Williams (hamstring) on injured reserve, Thompson has seen a drastic increase in his run, playing north of 20 snaps for the second straight week. The addition of Spencer Ware shallowed Thompson's fantasy upside, and the eventual return of Damien Williams (ribs) could detract further from his value.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14,...
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...