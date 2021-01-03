Though Le'Veon Bell (knee) is expected to suit up Sunday against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that Darwin Thompson "is slated to get the bulk" of Kansas City's carries.

The report suggests that if Bell does play Sunday, "it'll be very little." With Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) already ruled out and Bell seemingly on track to be limited, it looks like Thompson will see expanded opportunities in Week 17, with Kansas City having clinched the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed. Darrel Williams is also on hand, but look for Thompson -- who's been used sparingly of late -- to get his share of work in Sunday's 4:25 ET contest, with the team expected to rest or limit multiple key players.