Thompson (illness) was unable to participate during Thursday's practice session, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Le'Veon Bell's mid-October arrival has zapped Thompson's offensive usage over the past two months. The Utah State standout posted three different outings with multiple rush attempts between Weeks 1 and 6, but since that point, he has been handed a carry in just one of the past six games. An absence from Thompson during a Week 15 matchup against the Saints would likely only impact Kansas City in the special-teams realm.