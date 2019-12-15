Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Gains 39 yards in victory

Thompson ran for 38 yards on eight carries and had a one-yard catch during Sunday's 23-3 win over Denver.

Thompson's nine touches tied him with Spencer Ware for most among the team's backs as the Chiefs found more success in throwing than running in Sunday's muckfest. None of Kansas City's backs have really grabbed hold of the lead role during Damien Williams' (ribs) three-game absence, but Thompson has been the most productive of the bunch, averaging 42.0 total yards per game. Williams' health will obviously be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, though it will likely be tough sledding for Kansas City's backs more generally as the Bears boast one of the league's stingiest run defenses.