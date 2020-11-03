Thompson tallied four carries for three yards and failed to haul in his lone target Sunday versus the Jets.
While Thompson at least saw the field this week after being labeled inactive for Week 7. However, all of his reps came on the last drive with the contest well in hand, so there is little to glean from his effort Sunday other than he's a depth option should either Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Le'Veon Bell miss time.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Not suiting up Week 7•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Three totes in Week 6•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Out of game plan against Raiders•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: No offensive snaps in Week 4•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Loses fumbles during MNF win•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Second in backfield snaps•