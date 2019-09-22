Thompson gained eight yards on four carries during Sunday's 33-28 win over Baltimore.

Thompson quadrupled his previous share of touches Sunday with Damien Williams (knee) out and Shady McCoy (ankle) exiting early. The rookie sixth-rounder's value is obviously dependent on whether one or both of the veterans return in time for Sunday's matchup in Detroit. If not, he figures to back up Darrel Williams, who picked up 109 total yards Sunday.

