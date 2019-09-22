Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Gets in on the action
Thompson gained eight yards on four carries during Sunday's 33-28 win over Baltimore.
Thompson quadrupled his previous share of touches Sunday with Damien Williams (knee) out and Shady McCoy (ankle) exiting early. The rookie sixth-rounder's value is obviously dependent on whether one or both of the veterans return in time for Sunday's matchup in Detroit. If not, he figures to back up Darrel Williams, who picked up 109 total yards Sunday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Poised for more work•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Talked up by coach•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Makes brief appearance•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Minimal run in opener•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Slated to fill committee role•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: New competiton for backup RB role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...