Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Gets one touch behind Williams

Thompson took one carry for seven yards and failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 35-24 win over the Titans.

LeSean McCoy was a healthy scratch, while Damien Williams led the backfield in carries (17), targets (six) and snap share (85 percent) for a fourth consecutive game. Thompson played 11 offensive snaps (16 percent) in Sunday's victory, and he isn't likely to see much more in the Super Bowl unless Williams suffers an injury.

