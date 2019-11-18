Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Healthy scratch for MNF

Thompson (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Monday's showdown against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

This news is a bit surprising, considering Thompson was active last week and saw two touches in the game. The disappointing season continues for the 22-year-old, as he's firmly been established at the bottom of the Chiefs' running back depth chart. In Thompson's stead, the team will roll with Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and LeSean McCoy.