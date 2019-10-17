Play

Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Inactive Week 7

Thompson (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Thompson doesn't factor into Kansas City's plans on offense with Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy and Darrell Williams all healthy. The rookie sixth-round pick only played snaps on special teams Week 6.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories