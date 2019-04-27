The Chiefs selected Thompson in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 214th overall.

Thompson (5-foot-8, 198 pounds) is a bit undersized but runs with a standout motor and offers a three-down skill set otherwise. As much as his pro day numbers were problematic (4.55-second 40, 11.23 agility score), Thompson looks quick and explosive on tape, and he salvaged his pro day somewhat by posting strong numbers in the vertical (39 inches) and broad jump (126 inches). Thompson played just one season at Utah State as a junior college transfer, but he torched the Mountain West to the tune of 1,044 yards (6.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns while adding 23 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns on just 30 targets. Carlos Hyde is the established backup to Damien Williams at the moment, but there's a non-zero chance that Thompson closes that gap if he can make the team. Thompson is clearly a better pass catcher than Hyde.