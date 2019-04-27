Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Kansas City selects in sixth
The Chiefs selected Thompson in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 214th overall.
Thompson (5-foot-8, 198 pounds) is a bit undersized but runs with a standout motor and offers a three-down skill set otherwise. As much as his pro day numbers were problematic (4.55-second 40, 11.23 agility score), Thompson looks quick and explosive on tape, and he salvaged his pro day somewhat by posting strong numbers in the vertical (39 inches) and broad jump (126 inches). Thompson played just one season at Utah State as a junior college transfer, but he torched the Mountain West to the tune of 1,044 yards (6.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns while adding 23 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns on just 30 targets. Carlos Hyde is the established backup to Damien Williams at the moment, but there's a non-zero chance that Thompson closes that gap if he can make the team. Thompson is clearly a better pass catcher than Hyde.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...