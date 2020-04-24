Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Left in the dust
Thompson is part of a Chiefs backfield that recently added first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire and veteran free agent DeAndre Washington.
Translation: the 2019 sixth-round pick will need to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster. Thompson averaged 3.7 yards on 46 touches as a rookie, though he did at least work ahead of LeSean McCoy as Kansas City's No. 2 running back during the playoffs. Even so, Thompson figures to compete with Washington, Darrel Williams (hamstring) and a few lesser-known running backs for what figures to be one or two roster spots. Edwards-Helaire and Damien Williams will be the ones competing for significant touches.
