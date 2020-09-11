Thompson did not take the field on offense during the opener versus the Texans.

A sixth-round pick by the Chiefs last season, Thompson managed to hold on to a roster spot behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams possibly due, in part, to his familiarity with the playbook. Regardless, he seems to be the clear No. 3 in the rotation and will presumably be limited to special teams as long as the other two are healthy.