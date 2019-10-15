Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Limited to special teams

Thompson did not play an offensive snap in Week 6 versus the Texans, logging just 11 special teams snaps.

Thompson didn't record any return yardage either, leaving his value at an all-time low in the last few weeks. The rookie back is likely nothing more than a dynasty stash at this point, though it could change if injuries hit the position.

