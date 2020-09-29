Thompson registered 11 rushing yards on two carries, losing one fumble during Monday's 34-20 win against the Ravens. He was also targeted twice in the passing game but recorded no receptions.

Thompson coughed up a fumble on Kansas City's opening possession of the second half, enabling Baltimore to establish a brief stretch of momentum in collecting a field goal and a touchdown on consecutive drives. The second-year back did not register another offensive touch the rest of the way, as Darrel Williams fielded two carries for six yards while also recording a five-yard catch after the fumble. Clyde Edwards-Helaire paced the backfield with 20 carries, but it remains to be seen who will get the bulk of the No. 2 RB carries heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Patriots' 19th-ranked rush defense.