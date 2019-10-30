Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Loses yard in loss

Thompson caught his only target for a loss of a yard during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.

With LeSean McCoy and Damien and Darrel Williams all dressed, it was a bit of a surprise that Thompson even suited up Sunday and he didn't get into much of the action on offense. The rookie has just 11 total yards in limited action this season. Even if he plays Sunday, he's a poor option against Minnesota's seventh-ranked rush defense.