Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Makes brief appearance
Thompson played four snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-10 win over Oakland, taking one carry for one yard.
Thompson has just two touches and six snaps through two games, but he could be looking at a bigger role Week 3 against Baltimore, as backfield mates Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) both came out of the Oakland game with injuries. While neither issue appears too serious initially, the Wednesday injury report should provide a better idea.
