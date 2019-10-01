Play

Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Minimal offensive role in Week 4

Thompson logged just four offensive snaps in Sunday's game against the Lions.

Thompson looks to be the third wheel in the Chiefs' backfield even with Damien Williams (knee) on the sidelines. That doesn't bode well for his chances of having any significant role when Williams returns to the fold. Barring a rash of injuries at the position, Thompson can likely be cut loose in the majority of formats at this point.

