Thompson logged just two offensive snaps and caught one pass for three yards in Sunday's opener against the Jaguars.

Thompson was expected to work in concert with Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy as part of a committee, but he was vastly out-snapped in the first game of the season. At this point, the rookie is likely little more than a handcuff or dynasty piece, but that could change as the season progresses, especially if either Williams or McCoy misses time.