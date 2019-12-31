Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Minimal Week 17 showing
Thompson collected 17 yards on four carries and reeled in his only target for a loss of four yards in the regular-season finale Sunday versus the Chargers.
Thompson's 12 offensive snaps Sunday represent an increase compared to the six he logged against Chicago, but it doesn't exactly position him as a fantasy threat during the postseason. The rookie finished the 2019 regular season with 37 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown and recorded just nine grabs for 43 yards over the 12 games he appeared in. With Damien Williams under contract again in 2020, Thompson's immediate fantasy future doesn't appear bright.
